Ipswich Buttermarket entrance revamp plans agreed

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:42 PM June 4, 2021   
The north entrance to the Buttermarket in Ipswich as it currently looks.

The north entrance to the Buttermarket in Ipswich as it currently looks. - Credit: Jason Noble LDRS

The second entrance to Ipswich's Buttermarket will get a fresh face after plans for a revamp were approved.

Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee gave unanimous approval for the plans, lodged by Stargas Nominees Ltd, Beegas Nominees Ltd and DTZ Investors, which will see a new glazed canopy, doors, signage and cladding to the north entrance close to The Walk.

Various iterations of plans for a revamp of that entrance have been in the pipeline for two years, but work can now begin after planning approval was secured.

The developers in their application said: "The proposed remodelled entrance will act as a focal point for the main pedestrian entrance off Butter Market. The centre was becoming well used by retail, restaurant and leisure customers prior to the lockdown scenarios imposed due to the Covid-19 global pandemic over the last 12 months.

"As a result, a number of the retail units in Buttermarket are currently vacant.

The north entrance to the Buttermarket in Ipswich as it currently looks.

The north entrance to the Buttermarket in Ipswich as it currently looks. - Credit: Jason Noble

"There is a committed drive by the current centre manager and owners to create a destination that will encourage footfall and will aid the centre to thrive when the opportunity arises coming out of lockdown.

"With this in mind, it is proposed to carry out enhancement and remodelling works to the North Mall Butter Market entrance to achieve a fresh, clean appearance in the most suitable manner.

"The original glazed roof is to be replaced with a smaller glazed canopy which will open up the front of the entrance to give a more welcoming appearance.

"The main entrance doors are to be replaced with new fully glazed units in their current location.

"The entrance from the Butter Market shopping street has been identified as a key area for refurbishment. We have recognised a need to provide a beacon for the centre to draw customers and attract new retailers to fill the currently vacant units.

The Ipswich Buttermarket main entrance as part of the 2016/17 revamp - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich Buttermarket main entrance as part of the 2016/17 revamp - Credit: Archant

"The entrance will also tie in with refurbishment work inside the centre that will open up the retail units, providing a brighter and more attractive mall ‘street.’"

The current shopping centre was built at the tail end of the 1980s and early 90s.

A significant upgrade was carried out in 2016 and 2017, which saw the front of the building in St Stephen's Lane completely remodelled, and fresh occupiers including bars, restaurants, cinema and bowling alley move in.

