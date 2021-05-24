Clean-up at abandoned Ipswich Waterfront buildings continues

Published: 4:05 PM May 24, 2021

Contractors are continuing their work at the abandoned Waterfront buildings. - Credit: David Vincent

Work to clear pigeon droppings from redundant buildings on Ipswich Waterfront is now well underway - with surveyors set to prepare plans to convert them once finished.

The work is being carried out by specialists from Suffolk company CDC, which is a familiar sight pulling down buildings altogether.

However, a spokesman for Ipswich Council said that in this case, demolition is not an option that was likely to be pursued.

He said: "None of the building are being demolished apart from the link building between the Gecko building and Burtons.

"CDC are doing all the clearance and making safe works on both Pauls and Burtons, once complete we will be using the building frames for the redevelopments."

The former warehouse opposite the Jerwood Dance House is being turned into an arts centre by Gecko.

The future of the former Burtons building and Paul's silo will be settled once the surveyors have completed their work.



