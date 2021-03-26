Published: 7:15 AM March 26, 2021

McDonald's has put planning permission in for the piece of land near Burger King in Copdock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

McDonald's is preparing to open a new restaurant and drive-through in Ipswich - just as Burger King opens its newest eatery in the town.

In the latest twist in 'burger wars', a planning application was submitted which would see the famous golden arch on part of the Tesco car park at Copdock - creating 65 new jobs.

That is just yards away from one of Burger King's most established sites in Ipswich and comes just as it puts the finishing touches to its new Anglia Retail Park drive-through - raising the prospect of some whopping competition.

In its application to Babergh District Council, which is expected to be decided upon by summer, McDonald's says: "The proposal is intended to complement the existing retail uses and provide additional choice to existing customers of the wider retail offering and passing road users."

It says that Tesco has done an audit of its car park and has concluded it does not need that area for its customers, freeing up space for the restaurant.

In total, 43 car parking spaces would be available for McDonald's customers.

The new Burger King at Anglia Retail Park opens on Friday. - Credit: Burger King

There would be one drive-through lane and also play facilities for young children.

Retail and restaurants have been encouraged at Copdock - as well as the nearby Burger King, there is also a Pizza Hut restaurant and a Costa Coffee bar on the retail park.

Burger King has operated at Copdock since the 1990s. - Credit: Google Maps

A new business potentially causing commercial damage to an existing enterprise is not a factor planners can consider when deciding whether to give an application a go-ahead.

Burger King's new Anglia Retail Park site was arguably already a move onto McDonald's turf, as it has been operating on the opposite site of Bury Road, near Asda, for about 30 years.