News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Burger wars in Ipswich as McDonald's fights back against rival

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:15 AM March 26, 2021   
Site of proposed new McDonalds at Copdock

McDonald's has put planning permission in for the piece of land near Burger King in Copdock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

McDonald's is preparing to open a new restaurant and drive-through in Ipswich - just as Burger King opens its newest eatery in the town.

In the latest twist in 'burger wars', a planning application was submitted which would see the famous golden arch on part of the Tesco car park at Copdock - creating 65 new jobs.

That is just yards away from one of Burger King's most established sites in Ipswich and comes just as it puts the finishing touches to its new Anglia Retail Park drive-through - raising the prospect of some whopping competition.

In its application to Babergh District Council, which is expected to be decided upon by summer, McDonald's says: "The proposal is intended to complement the existing retail uses and provide additional choice to existing customers of the wider retail offering and passing road users." 

It says that Tesco has done an audit of its car park and has concluded it does not need that area for its customers, freeing up space for the restaurant.

In total, 43 car parking spaces would be available for McDonald's customers.

Burger King ARP

The new Burger King at Anglia Retail Park opens on Friday. - Credit: Burger King

There would be one drive-through lane and also play facilities for young children.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for stabbing father in back with steak knife at family home
  2. 2 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
  3. 3 Bid to move Lidl to new site at Futura Park heads to Ipswich planners
  1. 4 Dog stolen in Suffolk burglary reunited with owner
  2. 5 Gucci handbag stolen as burglars smash window
  3. 6 Swan 'hanging from tree' at beauty spot rescued by RSPCA
  4. 7 Burglar jailed for 7 years after confessing to string of raids
  5. 8 Port of Felixstowe 'monitoring' ship stuck in Suez Canal
  6. 9 Burgers, Wings & Ribs bus in Ipswich up for national takeaway award
  7. 10 Did you spend evenings at The Heathlands in 1974?

Retail and restaurants have been encouraged at Copdock - as well as the nearby Burger King, there is also a Pizza Hut restaurant and a Costa Coffee bar on the retail park.

Burger King at Copdock

Burger King has operated at Copdock since the 1990s. - Credit: Google Maps

A new business potentially causing commercial damage to an existing enterprise is not a factor planners can consider when deciding whether to give an application a go-ahead.

Burger King's new Anglia Retail Park site was arguably already a move onto McDonald's turf, as it has been operating on the opposite site of Bury Road, near Asda, for about 30 years.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jeff & Karen Dakin Nacton, Ipswich

Video

VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The play area in Christchurch Park will see its 10-week upgrade begin while it is already closed fro

Ipswich man tried to meet 13-year-old girl at Christchurch Park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Morland Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School. Picture: ARCHANT

School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man thought paedophile hunter was 12-year-old girl

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus