Missing teenage girl found almost two weeks after she was reported missing

Catarina Fernandes has been found after a two-week search (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe who was missing for almost two weeks has been found, police have confirmed.

Catarina Fernandes was reported missing on December 1 after she was seen leaving her home.

A 15-year-old teenage girl missing from #Felixstowe has been found - https://t.co/VuC0HCfTPl — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 14, 2021

Officers launched a search for the teenager and confirmed she had been found safe and well on Monday — 13 days after was reported missing.

Suffolk police wished to thank the public for their help in the search for Catarina.