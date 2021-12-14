News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Missing teenage girl found almost two weeks after she was reported missing

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:15 PM December 14, 2021
Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Catarina Fernandes has been found after a two-week search (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe who was missing for almost two weeks has been found, police have confirmed.

Catarina Fernandes was reported missing on December 1 after she was seen leaving her home.

Officers launched a search for the teenager and confirmed she had been found safe and well on Monday — 13 days after was reported missing.

Suffolk police wished to thank the public for their help in the search for Catarina.

Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revolution were part of an effort to push safety in the nighttime economy in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Lister Road, Ipswich

Christmas

Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Church Lane in Hemingstone. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk County Council

'Heart-breaking' and 'a slippery mudbath' - traffic damages Hemingstone...

Abygail Fossett

person
PC117 Stephenson from the Kestrel Team patrolling Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

Coronavirus

Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon