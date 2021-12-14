Missing teenage girl found almost two weeks after she was reported missing
Published: 1:15 PM December 14, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A 15-year-old girl from Felixstowe who was missing for almost two weeks has been found, police have confirmed.
Catarina Fernandes was reported missing on December 1 after she was seen leaving her home.
Officers launched a search for the teenager and confirmed she had been found safe and well on Monday — 13 days after was reported missing.
Suffolk police wished to thank the public for their help in the search for Catarina.