News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police 'very concerned' for missing Ipswich teenager

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:02 PM September 3, 2021   
A 19-year-old girl has gone missing from her family home in Ipswich 

A 19-year-old has gone missing from her home in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

A teenager has gone missing from her home in Ipswich with police "very concerned" for her welfare. 

Milly McColm, 19, was found to be missing from her home in the Maidenhall area of the town at 7.30am today, Friday September 3.

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with long black hair tied-up in a ponytail. It is believed she may be wearing pink pyjamas.

Police are very concerned for Milly’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen Milly is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.


Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shammie and Norbert NyanBedvu from Ipswich will be on the Channel 4 show

Suffolk Live

Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Woodlands, Holbrook, is for sale with Savills for £2.75million.

See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in 170 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Central Ipswich investment property, Merchant House, at 26-28 Fore Street, has been sold to Aarem Commercial Limited

Commercial Property

Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
A CGI view of the proposed development from Sea Road, Felixstowe. Picture supplied by: LAST AND TRIC

East Suffolk Council

Major seafront regeneration project set to start

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon