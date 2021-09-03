Published: 12:02 PM September 3, 2021

A 19-year-old has gone missing from her home in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police/Supplied by the family

A teenager has gone missing from her home in Ipswich with police "very concerned" for her welfare.

Milly McColm, 19, was found to be missing from her home in the Maidenhall area of the town at 7.30am today, Friday September 3.

She has been described as white, approximately 5ft 3in tall, of medium build and with long black hair tied-up in a ponytail. It is believed she may be wearing pink pyjamas.

Police are very concerned for Milly’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen Milly is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.



