Published: 5:30 AM August 19, 2021

The last vacant land at Anglia Parkway North could become a new depot. - Credit: Paul Geater

A new depot bringing up to 180 jobs to Ipswich could get the go-ahead from the borough council next week.

Members of the Planning and development committee are being urged by their officers to approve the development of the new depot on Anglia Parkway, just behind the retail park off Bury Road.

The depot would be built for Industrial Waste Jetting Systems (IWJS) Ltd which is based at Woolpit but has depots across the country.

It specialises in clearing waste water and needs a depot to service its vehicles.

The report by officers for the committee says the depot is near the Whitton conservation area - but it is well-designed and should have minimal impact on that.

Much of the operation will be overnight, and it is a reasonable distance from a small number of homes in old Whitton - and should create minimal disturbance so they recommend the application is granted.