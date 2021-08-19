News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

New Ipswich depot could bring 180 jobs to town

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:30 AM August 19, 2021   
The last vacant land at Anglia Parkway North could become a new depot.

The last vacant land at Anglia Parkway North could become a new depot. - Credit: Paul Geater

A new depot bringing up to 180 jobs to Ipswich could get the go-ahead from the borough council next week.

Members of the Planning and development committee are being urged by their officers to approve the development of the new depot on Anglia Parkway, just behind the retail park off Bury Road.

The depot would be built for Industrial Waste Jetting Systems (IWJS) Ltd which is based at Woolpit but has depots across the country.

It specialises in clearing waste water and needs a depot to service its vehicles.

The report by officers for the committee says the depot is near the Whitton conservation area - but it is well-designed and should have minimal impact on that.

Much of the operation will be overnight, and it is a reasonable distance from a small number of homes in old Whitton - and should create minimal disturbance so they recommend the application is granted.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance landed on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent on Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the Ipswich waterfront this afternoon 

Suffolk Live | Video

Emergency services attend incident on Waterfront after concerns for safety

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Brookes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon