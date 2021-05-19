Published: 11:30 AM May 19, 2021

A new phone shop, Fone Tech, has opened in the premises that was formerly Kiko Milano in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another phone shop has opened in Ipswich's Tavern Street, in the unit which once housed cosmetics company Kiko Milano before it closed in 2020.

The cosmetics shop shut down suddenly in June last year, one of several brand closures in the region in recent years — however, stores in Norwich’s Intu Chapelfield and the Grand Arcade in Cambridge remain open.

Fone Tech was recently spotted to have opened its doors, becoming the eighth phone shop in Tavern Street.

The high street is home to the Apple iStore, iMobile Ipswich, Vodafone, EE, Three, Fone World and A Phone Shop. Nearby on Carr Street there is also Mobile Fone Experts.

Several units in the high street have closed over lockdown, including the Debenhams department store, shoe shop Hotter, Jack Wills and Paperchase.

A total of 15 shops closed in Ipswich closed for good over 2020, but now the town is beginning to see new businesses fill in the gaps.