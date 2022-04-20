News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich theatre wins 'best digital pantomime' in UK at awards ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:46 AM April 20, 2022
New Wolsey Theatre has won an award for the "best digital pantomime" in the UK.

An Ipswich theatre has won an award for the "best digital pantomime" in the UK.

New Wolsey Theatre, a 400-seat venue in the Suffolk town, earned the award for its production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Jack and the Beanstalk at the New Wolsey Theatre

Jack climbing the beanstalk at a previous New Wolsey production - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The award was given out by the UK Pantomime Association as part of the Pantomime Awards 2022, in association with holiday company Butlins.

The individual award winners were named yesterday, April 19, at Trafalgar Theatre in London during an event hosted by pantomime legend Christopher Biggins.

According to the UK Pantomime Association website "a team of 46 judges was recruited by the newly formed UK Pantomime Association which developed a set of criteria for the awards in collaboration with industry experts such as designer Terry Parsons, writer Joyce Branagh and performer Lisa D Phillip.

New Wolsey's Jack in the Beanstalk is showing now in Ipswich this Christmas starring James Haggie as Billy. 

New Wolsey's Jack in the Beanstalk starred James Haggie as Billy.  - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

"Between 13th November 2021 and 26th January 2022, 207 venues were visited to determine the winners of the awards including best dame, best villain, best supporting artist and best script."

For the 2021/2022 season, the pantomimes were scored "across awards categories in line with a marking criteria that has been developed in consultation with industry experts".

Jack and the Beanstalk was New Wolsey Theatre's pantomime production for the 2021/22 winter season and you can read our review of the show here.

