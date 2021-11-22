Last chance to nominate inspirational youngsters for present from Santa

The Ipswich Roundtable's annual Rudolph Run is very popular with local families Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

After 50 years of bringing Santa to town, the Round Table Rudolph Run is seeking very important children, aged between three and 11, for a very special gift.

People in Ipswich are being asked to nominate brave and inspirational youngsters to receive a special gift from Santa and Rudolph.

Nominations must be submitted before Friday, November 26, with the Round Table run beginning on December 1.

Glenn Williamson, chairman of Ipswich Round Table, said: "Rudolph has been visiting Ipswich with us for 51 years, but this is the first year we've done this.

"We just decided it was time to recognise the brave and exceptional children that we hear stories about.

"Ideally we can meet these children somewhere along the route, but we'll organise somewhere for a gift exchange if that doesn't work.

"We just want to give some of these wonderful youngsters a special moment this Christmas."

The full criteria for Rudolph's very important children can be found on the Ipswich Round Table website, along with the route for 2021.