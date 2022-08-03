News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Number of travellers pitch up at Chantry Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:00 PM August 3, 2022
A number of travellers have pitched up at Chantry Park

A number of travellers have pitched up at Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

A number of travellers have pitched up in one of Ipswich's busiest parks. 

Around 11 caravans have been spotted in Chantry Park in the town. 

It is not known when the travellers arrived in the park. 

There are about 11 caravans pitched up at Chantry Park

There are about 11 caravans pitched up at Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

The caravans have been seen at the play area in Chantry Park.

They are spread out about across the field. 

Ipswich Borough Council has been approached for a comment.

It comes after a number of travellers pitched up at the park in May

