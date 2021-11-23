News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Balloons released in tribute evening to Ipswich teenager

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:26 PM November 23, 2021
Balloons let off into the Ipswich air in memory of Lee Page. 

Balloons let off into the Ipswich air in memory of Lee Page. - Credit: Earkandi Roadshow/Page family

A balloon tribute in memory of an Ipswich teenager and his friend formed part of an "outstanding" evening of fundraising for the air ambulance. 

The family of Lee Page, who died at Alton Water in 2005, held the event on Saturday. 

The event raised £3,000 with memorbilia donated from snooker player Mark Selby and Ipswich Town FC's Macauley Bonne and Janoi Donacien helping raise funds. 

Lee's family had brought 16 white and red balloons to mark the 16th anniversary of his death.

The teenager and his friend Nick Lloyd, 22, from Martlesham, died in a dinghy accident.

Lee Page died when he was 18, his family are looking to replace the original bench for him and his f

Lee Page died when he was 18 - Credit: STACEY TURNER

The family added another two red heart balloons to bring the balloon tribute to 18, Lee's age, which they let them off outside Gainsborough Labour & Social Club on Saturday. 

The event was organised by John Page, Lee's dad, Susan Page, John's wife, Lee's sister, Stacey Turner, and mum Kelly for East Anglian Air Ambulance.

From left: Lee Page with his best friend James Burrows Picture: STACEY TURNER

From left: Lee Page with his best friend James Burrows - Credit: STACEY TURNER

Susan Page thanked all the businesses, entertainers and attendees for helping. 

She said: "From the bottom of our hearts we never dreamed of raising this amount of money," she said. "It was an absolutely outstanding night."

