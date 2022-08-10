One of the world's largest container ships arrives at Port of Felixstowe

One of the largest container ships has docked at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Chris Rogers

One of the world's largest container ships has arrived at the Port of Felixstowe.

The Ever Arm, owned and operated by shipping line Evergreen Marine, docked at the UK's biggest port earlier this afternoon.

The colossal vessel, which is longer than the Empire State Building is tall, reached the port at about 1.15pm today (August 10).

The container ship made its journey to Felixstowe from Rotterdam on its way to Hamburg.

According to the Port of Felixstowe website, the ship will be leaving the port on Saturday, August 13.

Chris Rogers who captured the picture of the Ever Arm near the Port of Felixstowe said: "I live at Martlesham Heath and as I am retired I love nothing more than parking at Manor terrace car park at Felixstowe and walking with my wife along the beach to the dock viewing area.

"We invariable have a coffee at the café.

"I take a great interest in the container ships and have been following the movements of ships from the Evergreen A class. These ships are the largest in the world and have regularly been calling at Felixstowe over the last few months.

"I take my hat off to the tug boat captains.”

The Ever Arm, is 400m long in length, which is the equivalent to four football pitches and weighs 235,579 tonnes.

A sister ship of the Ever Arm the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal docked at the Port of Felixstowe last year.

Have you taken any pictures of the Ever Arm in Felixstowe? If so send them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk.