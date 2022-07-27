Plans for 'landmark' £25million Ipswich care village approved

Mac Khan will be expanding the site to upgrade both capacity and facilities - Credit: Mac Khan

Plans for a £25million care village in Ipswich have been approved by Ipswich Borough Council.

Mac Khan, owner of Westerfield Residential Care Home on Humber Doucy Lane, will be expanding the site to upgrade both capacity and facilities.

Plans will see up to 147 assisted living/extra care units based around the central community hub, which will boast facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, hair salon, restaurant and cinema.

Plans for what the care village will look like - Credit: KLH Architects

Speaking after borough councillors made their decision, Mr Khan said: "I am so excited.

"This is a landmark for Ipswich. The town should be very proud of having something like this.

"It's a unique concept that has never been done before in the area."

Living quarters will be a mixture of standard flats and larger flats, but will all be one-bedroom two-person apartments.

Each unit will be linked by pathways through landscaped gardens and include physiotherapy, staff bedsits and offices.

"We've broken the news to our builders," said Mr Khan.

"An exact date for completion is difficult to finalise as it is such a large project.

"But work will begin as soon as possible."

Westerfield House is a Grade II listed building and currently provides assistance to those needing extensive care.

New plans will include accommodation for people requiring minimal care, with development facilitating the continued care on the overall site while also offering care village residents the option of moving into the existing nursing home as required.

The central community hub would boast facilities such as a swimming pool, gym, hair salon, restaurant and cinema - Credit: KLH Architects

Mr Khan believes this would facilitate permanent residence on the site, while also enabling a strong community to be forged.

Speaking prior to the decision, he said: "We originally purchased the building when it was neglected and derelict.

"But I thought we could bring it back into use.

"In order to protect it for the future, we think it is vital to expand.

"What we're trying to do is bring the community together and offer modern facilities and greater choice to elderly residents when they reach retirement age.

"Everyone should be proud of this unique facility."