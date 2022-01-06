How do I get a refund? Expert gives advice on cancellations due to Covid

Rising coronavirus cases in Suffolk have thrown many people's plans into chaos – but how can you get your money back if your event is cancelled or you're forced to isolate?

Martyn James, an expert with consumer firm Resolver, has urged people to check their rights if they cannot attend an event.

He explained there are a number of ways to pursue a refund in this "rather complex day and age" due to the pandemic.

Mr James said: "When you buy something from a business and click or confirm to commit, you're entering in to a contact — and if the T&Cs say you are entitled to a refund under certain circumstances, then the firm should honour that.

He added that when events are cancelled or rescheduled — due to coronavirus or any other reason — people are entitled to a full refund but things get a bit trickier when isolation is thrown into the mix.

"When it's not the company's fault, you don't have an entitlement to a refund unfortunately. All you can do is see if you can negotiate with the company.

The Regent Theatre in Ipswich, which is offering visitors refunds or credit - Credit: Danielle Booden

"If you get coronavirus and you've got some events on the horizon, try to sell your ticket back to the box office, or ask if they will issue you vouchers."

Mr James added: "But where there is a cancellation policy, then the fact of the matter is that they should be honouring these obligations.

"There's been a lot of backtracking from some businesses since lockdown, so arm yourself with a few screenshots and if they still refuse a refund, threaten them with the Small Claims Court."

Many events — from pantos to football matches — have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks.

Ipswich Town have been among the clubs forced to postpone fixtures in recent weeks, with the Blues' New Year's Day game with Lincoln City put back due to Covid.

A club spokesman said match-goers unable to attend fixtures at Portman Road due to Covid are able to claim a refund through the ticket office before kick-off.

If games are postponed, as was the case with the Lincoln clash, supporters can either get their money back before the match or keep their ticket for the rearranged date.

A number of theatres, including the Regent and New Wolsey in Ipswich and Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds, are offering refunds or credit if shows are either cancelled or visitors test positive for Covid.