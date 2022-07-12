Which roads will be closed during the Twilight 10k?

The race is returning after a two-year absence - Credit: Steve Waller

Friday will see over 1,000 runners take to the streets of Ipswich as the popular Twilight 10K returns to the town.

Around 1,200 people will be participating, with the route starting at Constantine Road and finishing at Ipswich Town's practice pitch at Portman Road.

Below are a list of expected road and bus route closures, with disruption expected to last from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Roads affected:

Sir Alf Ramsey Way, Constantine Road, Russell Road, Princes Street, Civic Drive, Museum Street, Elm Street, King Street, Cornhill, Westgate Street, High Street, Tower Ramparts, Providence Street, Tavern Street.

Chancery Road's left hand lane will be closed, with a 10mph speed limit enforced.

Bus route disruption:

Routes 2/3/3E:

Inbound via Bond Street, outbound via Grimwade Street, departing Tower Ramparts Bus Station from Stand MM, not serving Museum Street or Revolution & Tacker Street bus stops.

Routes 12/13:

Inbound via Ranelagh Road, Handford Road & Civic Drive, outbound via Civic Drive, Handford Road & Ranelagh Road to Austin Street, not serving Museum Street or Princes Street.

Route 15:

Outbound via Civic Drive, Handford Road & Ranelagh Road to Austin Street.

Route 15A:

Inbound from Vernon Street via Stoke Bridge, Star Lane & Bond Street.

Not serving the Railway Station.

Routes 5/5E/6/8/9/10:

Not affected.

The race is a two-lapped course that will lead participatants across Ipswich's key landmarks, including the Willis Building, Cornhill and Ancient House.

The event is returning after its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Runners are encouraged to raise money for the race's chosen charity, East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH).

Alison Beech, from event organisers Ipswich Jaffa Running Club, said: "We are really pleased to see this event return after a two year absence.

"The last two years have been really difficult and its fantastic to see mass participation events returning to the calendar."

You can follow the event on Twitter: @IpswichTwilight