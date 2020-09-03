E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two teenagers arrested after threatening delivery driver at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 15:27 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 03 September 2020

The delivery driver was robbed in Sallows Close Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A delivery driver was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 2 at about 8pm at Sallows Close.

The victim, a delivery driver aged in his 20s, arrived at a property to deliver food to the address.

A man approached the victim, took the food and then produced a knife demanding money from him.

The victim gave the suspect £20. He was unhurt in the incident.

Officers subsequently arrested two teenagers, a 19 year old man and an 18 year old man, on suspicion of robbery.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or saw any suspicious activity should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 37/51140/20.

