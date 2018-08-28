Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Region’s shoppers say they have spent less money this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:29 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:26 23 December 2018

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers Picture: PAUL GEATER

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Our festive shopping survey shows that almost half those surveyed have spent less money on gifts this year than in the past.

Most people said they had spent less on gifts this year Picture: ARCHANTMost people said they had spent less on gifts this year Picture: ARCHANT

We asked shoppers eight questions about their spending habits this Christmas with nearly 1,500 people taking part. Of those taking part 47% said that they had spent less money on presents this year than previously.

Only 11% said they had spent more and the rest believed that their spending was about the same.

It was a similar case with food and drink with 48% believing that they had cut back their spending in this area this year and 47% believing it to be about the same.

When it came to where shoppers were taking their custom this year 46% said they had done most of their shopping online, compared to 34% who had hit the high street and 20% who had visited out of town shopping centres.

The majority of those taking part in the survey said they had not done any last minute shopping this weekend Picture: ARCHANTThe majority of those taking part in the survey said they had not done any last minute shopping this weekend Picture: ARCHANT

More than half of those surveyed said they had only visited a town centre once or twice this December.

Traders across Suffolk had been hoping that the number of shoppers would pick up this weekend to give retailers a final festive boost with our region’s towns showing mixed results over the festive period so far.

READ MORE: Town centres hoping for big weekend as shoppers finally hit high streets

Most people said they have spent less on food this Christmas Picture: ARCHANTMost people said they have spent less on food this Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

However, the majority of those surveyed, 58%, said they had not done any last minute shopping this weekend at all. Finally shoppers were asked if they believed their shopping habits would change in the run up to Christmas 2019.

62% of those surveyed said that their habits probably wouldn’t change in the next year with a further 22% believing that they may buy more online next Christmas rather than hitting the shops.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Plank ‘snapped under’ jogger whose foot went through Cromer pier

#includeImage($article, 225)

PE teacher to swap school minibus for a dumper truck in Christmas career change

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barber shop opens at former Norfolk pub

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle rubbish fire in north Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Region’s shoppers say they have spent less money this Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rabbits, a polecat-ferret, dogs and a cat all need new homes for new year

Could you offer a home to one of these adorable pets? Pictures: RSPCA SUFFOLK

SIL round-up: Chidlow hits hat-trick as Trimley thrash Grundisburgh. Swans joy, Henley stay top, Cops and Capel both see red!

Plenty of non-league action in the SIL

Brantham grab deserved point at high-flying Woodbridge in 1-1 draw

Woodbridge's Arron Churchyard putting the ball in his own net to give Brantham the lead Photo: PAUL LEECH

Ipswich boxer Wardley wins with consummate ease as he ko’s Williams

Fabio Wardley Picture: SARA THOMAS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists