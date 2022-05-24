News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Butterflies finally return to Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich after Covid

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:50 PM May 24, 2022
Butterflies are returning to Jimmy's Farm at Wherstead, near Ipswich. General manager Stevie Sheppard (inset)

The butterfly house at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich is set to reopen after closing at the start of the Covid pandemic. 

The park was forced to close the exhibit in 2020, and due to the uncertainty of 2021 have been unable to reopen it until now.

No butterflies have been housed at the park in Wherstead since then. 

But Jimmy's Farm has confirmed its butterfly house will be reopening after a huge revamp and will house a group of lemurs, as well as exotic birds and plants from around the world. 

The butterflies will be joined in their house by a group of lemurs

The butterflies' return comes after the arrival of a reindeer calf at Jimmy's Farm earlier this month.

Stevie Sheppard, general manager at Jimmy's Farm, said: “We’re delighted to have them back.

"Butterflies are a huge part of who we are, they feature proudly in the centre of our logo and represent Jimmy’s background in entomology.”

One member of the grounds team added: “I’ve really enjoyed working on building the lemur enclosure and improvements for the butterflies.

"It’s so rewarding to see the insects and animals now calling this place home.”

During the May half-term, Jimmy's Farm will be holding a butterfly talk, where you can learn more about these creatures

person