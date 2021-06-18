Did you see Status Quo at this Ipswich pub?
- Credit: Archant
Status Quo took the stage at the Railway pub in Ipswich for their surprising 1999 tour.
Founded by Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster, the band picked the music venue on Foxhall Road through a newspaper competition aimed at pubs.
Over 10,000 pubs entered the Sun's competition to be part of Status Quo's Pub Tour - with The Railway along with Bristol, Cannock, Glasgow and Manchester publicans having the honour.
Status Quo band members Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andy Bown, Jeff Rich, and John ‘Rhino’ Edwards played new songs from their 1999 Under the Influence album including the single The Way it Goes.
One of the busiest music venues in the town, the Railway pub also hosted the Stranglers, Bad Manners, Magnum and Big Country before it closed in 2020.
The pub has been up for sale for £360,000 on Rightmove since March but has not been able to find a buyer.
