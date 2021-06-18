Did you see Status Quo at this Ipswich pub?

Published: 4:30 PM June 18, 2021

Understandably with Status Quo performing at the Railway, the pub was full to the limits with Ipswich residents desperate to see Quo perform in such a small venue. - Credit: Archant

Status Quo took the stage at the Railway pub in Ipswich for their surprising 1999 tour.

Francis Rossi, the lead singer for Status Quo playing at the Railway pub in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Founded by Francis Rossi and Alan Lancaster, the band picked the music venue on Foxhall Road through a newspaper competition aimed at pubs.

Fans gather where they can to catch a sight of Status Quo playing at the Railway pub - Credit: Archant

Over 10,000 pubs entered the Sun's competition to be part of Status Quo's Pub Tour - with The Railway along with Bristol, Cannock, Glasgow and Manchester publicans having the honour.

The crammed stage at the Railway pub. - Credit: Archant

Status Quo band members Francis Rossi, Rick Parfitt, Andy Bown, Jeff Rich, and John ‘Rhino’ Edwards played new songs from their 1999 Under the Influence album including the single The Way it Goes.

Not quite the big stages that Status Quo might be used to performing on - Credit: Archant

One of the busiest music venues in the town, the Railway pub also hosted the Stranglers, Bad Manners, Magnum and Big Country before it closed in 2020.

Fans of Status Quo got a rare treat to see their heroes perform at the Railway, in a venue that you wouldn't regularly see big name bands playing - Credit: Archant

The pub has been up for sale for £360,000 on Rightmove since March but has not been able to find a buyer.

Francis Rossi (Left) and Rick Parfitt (Right) behind the bar at the Railway pub in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Francis Rossi (lead singer and guitarist) and John Edwards (bass) playing the Railway pub, one of the highlights of the pub before it closed it's doors in 2013 - Credit: Archant