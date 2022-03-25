Joy as Highland cow has her first ever calf at Suffolk farm
- Credit: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm
Staff at a Suffolk farm have been overcome with joy after their Highland cow has given birth to her first ever calf.
Clementine came to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm near Ipswich last summer after a home was needed for her with other highland cows rather than a more commercial breed.
Staff are now asking members of the public for name suggestions for the new calf on their social media pages.
Livestock manager Kate Ockelton said: "His name must begin with a B and we would love any suggestions.
"This time of year is one of my favourites because all the planning, care and hard work comes together to produce our next generation of Baylham farm friends.
"We kicked off our breeding for 2022 with a litter from Beatrice our Berkshire sow, her piglets now eight weeks old and spend their days wondering about the farm making new friends and we love watching them interact with our visitors.
"We had our first lambing group over February half term and we are due to start lambing our next group in a week's time ready for the Easter Holidays.
"In the last seven days, we have welcomed two rare breed litters of piglets and a Highland cross calf."
Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm is also offering free tickets to mothers this Sunday.