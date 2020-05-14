Thousands head to Suffolk tips as they reopen for waste

Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk’s waste tips have opened for the first time since the lockdown descended in late March – with householders keen to get rid of rubbish they have collected over the last few weeks.

The Household Recycling Centres have opened with strict social distancing rules being enforced – and users have to book a slot before they can bring their rubbish to be recycled.

There was a steady stream of users at the Foxhall recycling centre on the edge of Ipswich on Thursday morning after it opened its doors at 9am.

Suffolk County Council has opened all 11 sites and there are 13,000 slots a week that can be booked online for people who want to use the service. Booking opened on Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday evening 7,000 slots had been reserved for people wanting to leave waste.

Roads to three of the busiest tips in the county – Foxhall, Portman Walk in Ipswich, and Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds – have been closed because of the danger to vehicles queing to get into the centres.

However a spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said these closures – which are due to last for a week – were being kept under review and if the system was working well and there were no major problems with queues they could be lifted early.

The social distancing rules mean the centres can only take about half the number of users they would normally see – and you cannot book a slot on the day. It has to be at least 24 hours in advance.

All 456 slots at the Foxhall centre on Thursday were booked in advance.