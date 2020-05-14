E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thousands head to Suffolk tips as they reopen for waste

PUBLISHED: 10:16 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 14 May 2020

Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk’s waste tips have opened for the first time since the lockdown descended in late March – with householders keen to get rid of rubbish they have collected over the last few weeks.

Users were keen to lose their waste as Foxhall tip reopened on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNUsers were keen to lose their waste as Foxhall tip reopened on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Household Recycling Centres have opened with strict social distancing rules being enforced – and users have to book a slot before they can bring their rubbish to be recycled.

There was a steady stream of users at the Foxhall recycling centre on the edge of Ipswich on Thursday morning after it opened its doors at 9am.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk County Council has opened all 11 sites and there are 13,000 slots a week that can be booked online for people who want to use the service. Booking opened on Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday evening 7,000 slots had been reserved for people wanting to leave waste.

Social distancing was enforced as Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSocial distancing was enforced as Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roads to three of the busiest tips in the county – Foxhall, Portman Walk in Ipswich, and Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds – have been closed because of the danger to vehicles queing to get into the centres.

However a spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said these closures – which are due to last for a week – were being kept under review and if the system was working well and there were no major problems with queues they could be lifted early.

The social distancing rules mean the centres can only take about half the number of users they would normally see – and you cannot book a slot on the day. It has to be at least 24 hours in advance.

All 456 slots at the Foxhall centre on Thursday were booked in advance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Thousands head to Suffolk tips as they reopen for waste

Foxhall tip reopened to the pre-booked users on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘How am I going to survive?’ – Hairdresser, 20, and married couple on life on Universal Credit in lockdown

Leah Scott and Tamara Ellison, from Suffolk, are sharing their experiences with applying for Universal Credit as more than 1.8million people applied for the benefit during the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: MARK SCOTT/TAMARA ELLISON

Championship aiming for June restart, League One season still likely to be cancelled

The League One season still looks likely to be cancelled

Work begins to transform family-run Kesgrave Kitchen

New owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, are planning on refurbishing and utilising the cafe's garden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why are fast food chains reopening Ipswich restaurants first?

Costa Drive Thru at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich had to close on the first day of reopening due to queuees. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24