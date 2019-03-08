Partly Cloudy

New Ipswich school to be named after Sir Bobby Robson

PUBLISHED: 09:36 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 05 June 2019

An artist impression of the new special school planned for the former Holywells High School site in Ipswich Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

A brand new school for children with special needs is to be named after Ipswich Town legend Sir Bobby Robson.

Sir Bobby Robson with the UEFA cup Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FCSir Bobby Robson with the UEFA cup Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FC

The new special school, to be built on the old Holywells High site in Lindbergh Road, will be named 'Sir Bobby Robson School' following a consultation with community leaders and local parents.

It will be run by Unity Schools Partnership, previously known as Samuel Ward Academy Trust.

The special school had already been announced before the council outlined its £45million plan in January to create hundreds of SEND places.

Former Ipswich Town manager Sir Bobby Robson, after he was knighted by the Prince of Wales Picture: PA IMAGES/MICHAEL STEPHENSFormer Ipswich Town manager Sir Bobby Robson, after he was knighted by the Prince of Wales Picture: PA IMAGES/MICHAEL STEPHENS

It will open in September 2020, with the recruitment for a new headteacher launched this week.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, said the trust was "delighted and humbled" to name the school after the Ipswich Town legend.

"Sir Bobby's name resonates across Ipswich and across the world of football and charity and stands for facing triumph and adversity with the same passion and enthusiasm," he said.

Ipswich Town manager Bobby Robson (left) and coach Cyril Lea escorted by players David Geddis and captain Mick Mills (hat) as they parade the FA Cup in triumph at Wembley Stadium Picture: PA IMAGESIpswich Town manager Bobby Robson (left) and coach Cyril Lea escorted by players David Geddis and captain Mick Mills (hat) as they parade the FA Cup in triumph at Wembley Stadium Picture: PA IMAGES

"Starting with our Ofsted 'outstanding' Churchill Academy in Haverhill, one of the priorities for our trust is to provide a hub of schools for youngsters with social, emotional and mental health needs - alongside our hub of secondary and primary schools.

"We now look forward to starting our recruitment campaign for the very first headteacher of the Sir Bobby Robson School."

Plans for the new school, which will cater for children aged between eight and 16, were approved earlier this year.

Sir Bobby's son, Mark Robson, said: "Ipswich will always have a special place in the hearts of our family and it's an honour and a privilege to have a new school named after Dad here.

"I'm sure Dad would be as pleased as we all are to have his name associated with such an important educational facility."

Sir Bobby managed Ipswich Town from 1969 to 1982, leading them to UEFA Cup and FA Cup victories before leaving to take over as the England boss.

He has been honoured with a stand in his name at Portman Road, and a statue of him stands pride of place outside the stadium.

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

Mr Squirrell's garage. The secon door was also removed by firefighters, revealing the extent of the damage done to the wooden frame supporting the roof. All of the people in the houses at the time of the fire got out safely Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

