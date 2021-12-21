Home and Away Star Nic Westaway as Aladdin on the Ipswich Regent stage - Credit: Paul Clapp

Audience members are being asked to take a lateral flow test before going to see Aladdin at the Ipswich Regent this Christmas.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said: "We encourage all visitors to take a lateral flow test before arriving at the venue.

"If you test positive for Covid-19, please do not attend, and follow government guidance on self-isolation. Please contact us online if you are unable to attend due to a positive Covid test or self-isolation."

X-Factor runner up Marcus Collins as the Genie of the lamp - Credit: Paul Clapp

While some venues have been hit by no-shows amid fears over Omicron, the spokesman said audiences for the panto had held up well.

"We are pleased that we have had large houses since the show opened on Friday, at the start of the lively opening weekend attended by thousands.

"We also have strong ticket sales through to the last show on January 2, although we may not see quite as many in the theatre as for our last panto in 2019.

"Despite the challenging commercial environment, we’re happy with the numbers and everyone attending should look forward to the same excellent panto experience and atmosphere as any other year."

Other Covid measures include mandatory face coverings for over-11s, unless medically exempt, hand sanitising stations, improved ventilation, and contactless payments at bars.

There will also be socially-distanced circle seating for performances on December 23 at 5pm, December 28 at 1pm and January 2 at noon.











