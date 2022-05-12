News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:51 AM May 12, 2022
Seven roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

There will be a closure put in place on part of the A12 near Ipswich for most nights during the next couple of months - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Part of the A12 between Suffolk and Essex will be closed over nights for the next few months while National Highways carries out essential works.

Both the northbound and the southbound carriageways between Capel St Mary and East Bergholt will be closed from 9pm to 5am every night until Thursday, July 21.

Both carriageways, which connect Ipswich and Colchester, will then be closed again during the same times of day between Saturday, August 25 until Friday, September 1.  

According to National Highways, the works will include barrier replacement, drainage renewal, resurfacing, road studs, road lining placement and other safety improvements. 

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The work is essential, will contribute to the life expectancy of the road and make journeys safer for road users. 

"We will be using these closures to carry out as much work as possible, which will prevent the need for further closures, in the near future."

The new drainage system will prevent flooding issues and emergency lane closures. 

The A12 was also closed last month so that Anglian Water could fix a leaking water pipe

