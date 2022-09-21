Breaking
A14 closed after motorcycle and lorry crash near Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A14 has been closed after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and lorry just outside Ipswich.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident near Sproughton.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "The eastbound carriageway has been closed between Sproughton and Copdock Interchange."
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
In a Tweet, National Highways said: "The A14 near Ipswich is closed eastbound between junction 54 and junction 55 following a serious collision.
"Suffolk police are at the location. It is not yet known how long the carriageway will be closed for."
According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays in the area with queues leading back to the Whitehouse turn-off.
Most Read
- 1 Man slashed by knife and has phone stolen in Ipswich town centre robbery
- 2 Police release CCTV after cushions stolen from Ipswich Waterfront hotel
- 3 Woman who suffered two seizures in Ipswich looking to thank helpers
- 4 Man arrested after knifepoint robbery at Felixstowe convenience store
- 5 Bank card from stolen van used at petrol station in Ipswich
- 6 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s unfolded
- 7 A14 closed after motorcycle and lorry crash near Ipswich
- 8 'Like losing a family member': Pub opens doors for Queen farewell
- 9 Ipswich man fights 'humbling' boxing match for deaf children
- 10 Three Suffolk care homes shortlisted for a prestigious award
While the eastbound carriageway has been closed a diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:
- Exit the A14 at J52 Claydon and take the 4th exit onto the B1113 (Bramford Road).
- Continue on the B1113 through Bramford and Sproughton to the roundabout with the A1071.
- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A1071 and continue to the junction with A1214.
- Turn right at the junction and follow the A1214 to re-join the eastbound carriageway at J55 Copdock Mill.