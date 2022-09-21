A14 closed after motorcycle and lorry crash near Ipswich

Breaking

The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 has been closed after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and lorry just outside Ipswich.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident near Sproughton.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "The eastbound carriageway has been closed between Sproughton and Copdock Interchange."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

In a Tweet, National Highways said: "The A14 near Ipswich is closed eastbound between junction 54 and junction 55 following a serious collision.

"Suffolk police are at the location. It is not yet known how long the carriageway will be closed for."

According to the AA traffic map there are severe delays in the area with queues leading back to the Whitehouse turn-off.

While the eastbound carriageway has been closed a diversion route has been put in place which is as follows: