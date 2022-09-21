Claydon man, 39, named as pedestrian killed in A14 crash

Breaking

The crash happened on the A14 in Coddenham, mid Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

Police have named the pedestrian who was killed in a crash on the A14 in Suffolk at the weekend.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the road at Coddenham, north of Ipswich, at about 8.55pm on Saturday.

Police were called after receiving reports of a collision involving several vehicles and a pedestrian.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed a male pedestrian died at the scene.

No-one else was injured in the crash.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the pedestrian has been named as 39-year-old Jason Pack from Claydon, a police spokesman said.

Police would like to thank drivers for their patience while the A14 was closed overnight and into Sunday.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 383 of September 17.