News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 5:35 PM August 7, 2021    Updated: 6:18 PM August 7, 2021
The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions - Credit: BEVERLEY BACON

The A14 Orwell Bridge is shut in both directions this evening while police deal with an incident.

Emergency crews were seen heading to the area at around 5.20pm and officers have now closed both the westbound and eastbound carriageways.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to deal with an incident.

He said no further details are being issued at this time but people are being urged to avoid the area.

The spokesman added: “The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions this evening due to a police incident.

“We would ask people to avoid the area.”

The coastguard has also been called and the RNLI Harwich lifeboat was dispatched shortly after 5.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
  2. 2 Ipswich drink-driver caught at more than four times limit is jailed
  3. 3 See inside massive drugs factory uncovered by police at scrapyard
  1. 4 Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident
  2. 5 Man believed to be hiding drugs allegedly beaten and tortured by mistake
  3. 6 Ipswich paddling pool 'might have to close for 24 hours for cleaning'
  4. 7 Memorial festival for 'the most loving, charming, giving person' Richard Day
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time
  6. 9 Ipswich Town give Suffolk superstar Sheeran squad number for new season
  7. 10 'Kick in the teeth' as vandals tear down Ipswich street decorations

Drivers have reported that traffic is stationary in both directions.

Witnesses, many of whom are heading home over the bridge after attending Ipswich Town’s home clash against Morecambe, said ambulances were also in attendance.

Surrounding roads, including the A137 Bourne Hill next to the ski slope, are also busy.

Eastbound traffic towards Felixstowe is backed up past the Copdock Interchange while westbound delays stretch back to Seven Hills.

The diversion route is via Felixstowe Road (A1156), Bixley Road (A1189) and Colchester Road (A1214) through Ipswich.

Motorists travelling westbound should follow the solid circle diversion symbol while eastbound drivers need to follow the solid triangle symbol.

Highways England bosses said the closure is expected until at least 7.30pm on Saturday, August 7.

Stay with us for updates

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Russell Holman

Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Zoe Hayman-Cox expanded her bakery business to the bowls club pavilion in Chantry Park recently

Suffolk Live

Dog mess thrown at Ipswich bakery staff in 'nasty' attack

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The former Hubbard unit at the junction of Nacton Road, Ravenswood and Ransomes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Borough Council

New services and drive-thru coffee shop rejected

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The 11-storey St Clare House in Princes Road, Ipswich, which could become flats

Ipswich Borough Council

Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon