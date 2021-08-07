Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Breaking

Published: 5:35 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 6:18 PM August 7, 2021

The A14 Orwell Bridge is shut in both directions this evening while police deal with an incident.

Emergency crews were seen heading to the area at around 5.20pm and officers have now closed both the westbound and eastbound carriageways.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to deal with an incident.

#a14 #ipswich #orwellbridge currently shut both ways due to an incident.



Police are in attendance.



Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route. — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 7, 2021

He said no further details are being issued at this time but people are being urged to avoid the area.

The spokesman added: “The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions this evening due to a police incident.

“We would ask people to avoid the area.”

The coastguard has also been called and the RNLI Harwich lifeboat was dispatched shortly after 5.30pm.

Launched from Harwich, Essex about twenty five minutes ago - https://t.co/mqja1dGZ60 — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) August 7, 2021

Drivers have reported that traffic is stationary in both directions.

Witnesses, many of whom are heading home over the bridge after attending Ipswich Town’s home clash against Morecambe, said ambulances were also in attendance.

Surrounding roads, including the A137 Bourne Hill next to the ski slope, are also busy.

Eastbound traffic towards Felixstowe is backed up past the Copdock Interchange while westbound delays stretch back to Seven Hills.

The diversion route is via Felixstowe Road (A1156), Bixley Road (A1189) and Colchester Road (A1214) through Ipswich.

Motorists travelling westbound should follow the solid circle diversion symbol while eastbound drivers need to follow the solid triangle symbol.

Highways England bosses said the closure is expected until at least 7.30pm on Saturday, August 7.

