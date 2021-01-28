News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
A14 resurfacing works causing traffic chaos on edge of Ipswich

Published: 7:30 AM January 28, 2021   
Roadworks to resurface a stretch of the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock have been causing traffic chaos for the past few days due to lane closures.

The works by Highways England began on January 11 and since Monday, January 25, when a contraflow was put in place queues have stretched back to the A140 junction near Needham Market.

Traffic has also built up in surrounding villages as vehicles attempt to avoid the congestion.

Highways England project manager Karl Brooks said he was grateful for residents' patience during the works and said: "We appreciate that living near roadworks is not easy, and we work hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

"We are currently upgrading the concrete road surface of the A14 between junctions 52 and 55, and are doing everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the A14 where the contraflow is in place to allow these essential surface repairs to take place and not rat run through local villages.

“Any diversion routes used during this work have been agreed with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Police in advance and are clearly signposted."

