Overnight closures announced for Orwell Bridge works

Planned works on the Orwell Bridge will mean overnight closures on the A14 - Credit: Archant

Overnight closures on the A14 will take place next month while essential works are carried out on the Orwell Bridge.

According to National Highways the westbound carriageway will be closed from September 12 until September 19 for maintenance works.

The eastbound carriageway will then be closed for seven days from September 19.

The road closures are expected to be in place between 8pm and 6am, according to the one.network website.

It comes as essential works is being carried out on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester.

The A12 between Capel St Mary and East Bergholt has been closed in both directions overnights while work on a new drainage system is being carried out after it was closed so that Anglian Water could fix a leaking water pipe.

A spokesman for National Highway said the road may not be closed for all seven days while works on the Orwell Bridge is being carried out.







