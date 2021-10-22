Specialist engineers working to fix Ipswich flooding hotspot

Published: 12:11 PM October 22, 2021

Sproughton Road in Ipswich has flooded several times in recent weeks - Credit: Paul Geater

Suffolk Highways is looking at solutions to clear water from a flooding hotspot under a bridge in Ipswich.

The underpass for the Sproughton Road railway bridge has flooded on several occasions in recent weeks, forcing motorists to find alternative routes.

A tanker pumped water from the road on Thursday morning after heavy rain fell over Wednesday night.

Suffolk Highways has urged motorists to avoid attempting to pass under the bridge when there is standing water in the road.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "We are very much aware of the long-standing issues here, which are as a result of Victorian-age infrastructure and run off from adjacent roads in the area, further exacerbated by the proximity to the railway.

"Our specialist engineers are working through the complexities of this location and are working to develop a scheme to alleviate the flooding.

"In the meantime, we continue to monitor the area and will clear flood waters if they appear. We firmly discourage motorists from attempting to drive through floodwater."