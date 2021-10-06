Published: 6:31 PM October 6, 2021

Flooding in Sproughton Road, Ipswich, which was closed all of Wednesday - Credit: Paul Geater

Sproughton Road is due to reopen to traffic early tomorrow (Thursday, October 7) - after being closed all day due to flooding caused by torrential rain.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Highways said: "We have seen heavy rain fall across Suffolk in a very short amount of time, which has caused localised flooding is some areas.

"Our teams have arranged for the gullies to be cleared on Sproughton Road this evening from 7pm.

Milkman Shaun Riches spotted this abandoned car under the bridge on Sproughton Road, Ipswich - Credit: Shaun Riches/Foulgers Dairy

"We are aiming to have the road reopened by 6am tomorrow morning, as electrical testing is required to the lit bollards to ensure the area is safe."

The road was closed on Tuesday after heavy rainfall, and an articulated lorry got stuck under the bridge in the afternoon.

A man was rescued from his car at 5.30pm on Tuesday after it became trapped in flood waters.

School buses were delayed today as the road was still closed due to the standing water.

Ipswich Reds, run by First Ipswich, tweeted that school services 989 and 987 were running at least 20 minutes late because of the closure of the bridge at Sproughton.

Milk roundsman Shaun Riches, of Foulgers Dairy, spotted an abandoned car in the flooded road under the bridge when he was carrying out his round at 2.50am.

"It was actually really peaceful and at the same time a bit strange seeing it abandoned," he said.

Determined to complete his round, Mr Riches worked out a detour. "I did the route back to front, found a different way round and everyone got their milk," he said.

He added that he had seen even worse flooding on the route in the past, right up to the VW garage on the other side of the bridge.

The road has been hit by flooding a number of times over the years, and there was a previous emergency closure in June, near the Morrisons supermarket and industrial estate.

Another local resident, Steve Barker, said he had to turn back this morning after finding the road closed when he tried to drive to work.

"I work on Farthing Road and there was no warning when I drove down Sproughton Road - there wasn't even a notice outside Morrisons. I had to turn round and go back," he said.

Mr Barker added he had given a lift to a young lad walking to work because his route was blocked by the flood.

He said he had seen Sproughton Road flooded many times but it was usually a different part of the road.