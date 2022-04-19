News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency road closure in place to fix flooding issue in busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:43 PM April 19, 2022
An emergency road closure has been put in place in Yarmouth Road in Ipswich

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Yarmouth Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure has been put in place to address a flooding issue in a busy Ipswich road. 

Yarmouth Road will be closed until 4.30am on Saturday, April 23 while Suffolk County Council carries out essential works. 

In the description for the roadworks on the one.network website, its says the urgent roadworks will look to fix the long-term drainage issue that has caused flooding to the four-way junction by the Mermaid leading to London Road. 

A one-mile diversion route has also been put in place while the works are carried out, which is expected to add around five minutes to people's journeys. 

A round-up of all the other major roadworks taking place in Suffolk this week can be found here

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

