News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy road outside Ipswich Hospital to close for a week for repairs

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:54 AM August 22, 2022
Updated: 10:09 AM August 22, 2022
Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week

Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week - Credit: Google Maps

A road outside Ipswich Hospital is set to be closed for a week while repairs of drainage pipes are carried out.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed the town centre-bound stretch of Woodbridge Road East will be closed between Monday, August 29 and Sunday, September 4.

The closure will be in effect from the Heath Road roundabout to the hospital entrance.

A diversion route will be put in place taking drivers through Foxhall Road and Spring Road.

Woodbridge Road East is a common route used by drivers heading towards Ipswich town centre from Kesgrave or the A12.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter: "Our teams will be replacing sections of damaged drainage pipes."

A small sink hole opened up in Woodbridge Road East yesterday

A sinkhole appeared in Woodbridge Road East in June - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The closure comes after a small sinkhole appeared in Woodbridge Road back in June.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A wheel fell off an ambulance on the A14 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich

A14 | Updated

Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
There are two hours of delays on the A14 after this lorry overturned this morning at Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two hour delays on A14 after road closed near Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A toppled over road sweeper van has caused disruption on an Ipswich roundabout.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Council to investigate after road sweeper toppled over on roundabout

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The lorry overturned on the A14 near the Port of Felixstowe

A14 | Updated

Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon