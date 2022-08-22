Busy road outside Ipswich Hospital to close for a week for repairs

Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week - Credit: Google Maps

A road outside Ipswich Hospital is set to be closed for a week while repairs of drainage pipes are carried out.

Suffolk Highways has confirmed the town centre-bound stretch of Woodbridge Road East will be closed between Monday, August 29 and Sunday, September 4.

The closure will be in effect from the Heath Road roundabout to the hospital entrance.

A diversion route will be put in place taking drivers through Foxhall Road and Spring Road.

Woodbridge Road East is a common route used by drivers heading towards Ipswich town centre from Kesgrave or the A12.

A sinkhole appeared in Woodbridge Road East in June - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The closure comes after a small sinkhole appeared in Woodbridge Road back in June.