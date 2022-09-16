News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:38 AM September 16, 2022
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail services between Ipswich and London have been cancelled amid thousands of people heading to the capital to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The cancellations are due to damage to overhead wires between Manningtree and Ipswich. 

The news comes as thousands of mourners are planning to travel to London to pay their respects to the Queen. 

Ipswich train station has been "very busy" with people making their way to Westminster to visit the Queen as she lies in state. 

A statement on Greater Anglia's website reads: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Manningtree and Ipswich all lines are blocked."

Train services throughout the day have been cancelled as a result of the damaged overhead wires. 

Since the monarch's passing on Thursday, September 8, just over 5,000 people used Ipswich Station to get to London between Friday, September 9, and Tuesday, September 13. 

Suffolk Live News
The Queen
Ipswich News

