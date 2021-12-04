Delays likely on major Ipswich road as 12 days of roadworks planned

Drivers will face delays on Wherstead Road as 12 days of roadworks are planned - Credit: Google Maps

Motorists are likely to experience delays on a major Ipswich road ahead of 12 days of roadworks are being carried out.

There will be two-way traffic lights on Wherstead Road, which links the town to the A14, as Suffolk County Council carry out essential roadworks.

The traffic lights will be in place near Hemisphere Freight Services on the road from 9.30am on Monday, December 6, until Friday, December 17.

There will also be a one lane closure of Wherstead Road near Bourne Bridge Garden Supplies between Monday, December 13 and Tuesday, December 14 so that Anglian Water can carry out essential works.

Drivers are also facing delays on another busy Ipswich Road - Felixstowe Road - which will be closed until Wednesday, December 8, as Anglian Water carries out emergency roadworks.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

