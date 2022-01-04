News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Motorcyclist suffers broken jaw after crash near Cardinal Park

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:25 PM January 4, 2022
The crash happened in Grafton Way near Cardinal Park in Ipswich

The crash happened in Grafton Way near Cardinal Park in Ipswich

A motorcyclist was left with a broken jaw after a crash near Cardinal Park in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Grafton Way shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A mini pit bike was approaching a roundabout when it collided into the rear of a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered serious head injuries and a broken jaw.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/443/22.

