Ipswich's Woodbridge Road closed after collision
Published: 10:29 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM March 31, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Woodbridge Road in Ipswich is currently closed following a collision.
Police were called shortly before 8.15am to reports of a collision on the road near the junction with Cauldwell Avenue.
It was reported that a Honda Jazz was involved in a collision with a parked VW Golf.
The road is currently closed for recovery, but there are no injuries reported.
Woodbridge Road had been used as a detour while police dealt with an incident on Spring Road this morning.
