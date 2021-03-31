Ipswich's Woodbridge Road closed after collision

Published: 10:29 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM March 31, 2021

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road close to Cauldwell Road - Credit: Google Maps

Woodbridge Road in Ipswich is currently closed following a collision.

Police were called shortly before 8.15am to reports of a collision on the road near the junction with Cauldwell Avenue.

It was reported that a Honda Jazz was involved in a collision with a parked VW Golf.

The road is currently closed for recovery, but there are no injuries reported.

Woodbridge Road had been used as a detour while police dealt with an incident on Spring Road this morning.



