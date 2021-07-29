Police given more time to question Victoria Hall murder suspect

Published: 3:22 PM July 29, 2021

Detectives have been granted more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall in 1999 - Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Hall's Family/Suffolk Constabulary

Detectives have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering a Suffolk teenager more than 20 years ago.

Officers arrested the suspect on Wednesday (July 28) in connection with the 1999 death of Victoria Hall, whose naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter.

Legally, police can hold a suspect for 24 hours before deciding whether to release that person or charge them.

However, they can apply for an extension to hold someone for longer if they need more time for questioning.

Victoria Hall was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999 in High Road, Trimley.

She had left home the previous evening for a night out with a friend at Felixstowe's Bandbox nightclub. They parted company just yards away from Victoria's home at 2.20am.

When Victoria’s parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned, the police were called and a missing person inquiry started.

Her body was discovered five days later.

The case, which has remained unsolved for more than two decades, was reopened in 2019 after new information about the murder came to light.

At least two new witnesses came forward to give evidence, which the police deemed significant enough to reopen the inquiry.

Police have confirmed that man arrested this week has not previously been arrested as part of the probe.