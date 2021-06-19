7 things to do in Ipswich on a rainy day

Published: 7:00 PM June 19, 2021

The Waterfront in Ipswich on a rainy and cloudy day - Credit: Archant

All is not lost in Ipswich on a miserable rainy day because there are so many great things to do.

Here are seven brilliant activities that will make you forget the British weather and enjoy a nice weekend or day off.

Cineworld is one of three cinemas in the town including Empire and Ipswich Film Theatre - Credit: Emily Townsend

1. Eat warm popcorn and see a film

Ipswich is blessed with not just one cinema but three - all offering different entertainment.

For those into more alternative films its worth checking out the independent Ipswich Film Theatre.

Both Empire and Cineworld have more than 10 screens each in the town with the former offering more reclining seats and the latter boasting cheaper ticket prices.

2. Museums - so many, too little time

At Ipswich Transport Museum visitors get the chance to see the largest collection of transport items in Britain devoted to just one town.

Pre-booking is not required but it is only open on certain days, see here for more.

Ipswich Museum is free but you do need to book, see their website.

Christchurch Mansion is also free. You can book online or by calling 01473 433100 between the hours of 9.30am – 5.30pm.

Tenpin Bowling - Credit: Archant

3. Bowling is still fun!

Tenpin Ipswich has bowling, pool and table tennis at Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath.

If you don't win, there are other deals online. Bookings must be in advance and be for no more than six people in accordance with government regulations.

The Jerwood DanceHouse, home of DanceEast, on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: David Parry

4) See everything live!

Regularly having great theatre, musicals and live performance, The Regent Theatre has hosted everyone from The Beatles to The Stranglers.

Ipswich's other theatre, the New Wolsey has also seen live performances return.

Jerwood DanceEast also has great performances and is also home to the Whistler Gallery, which both make great option on a wet day.

For the latest see Wolsey Theatre or Regent Theatre or DanceEast's websites.

5) So many play centres so little time

There are lots of different play centres in Ipswich that are all open post-Covid.

Jump In Soft Play Park (previously Billy Beez), on Anglia Retail Park also needs booking and also has trampoline sessions on its website.

Partyman World is now open - more information can be found on their Facebook page.

More details on Mini Monsters' measures they have put in place can be found here.

The north entrance to the Buttermarket in Ipswich as it currently looks. - Credit: Jason Noble LDRS

6) Bring an umbrella for some retail therapy

From St Peter's Street, known for its quirky shops and good places to eat, to the Sailmakers and Buttermarket Shopping Centres, there is something for everyone.

A regular market on the Princes Street approach to the Cornhill also makes for a nice stroll as long as you bring a good umbrella along with you.

There are lots of swimming options in Ipswich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7) Go swimming or a spa for some pampering

If you want to stay out of the rain but not be dry - go swimming.

Two options pools locally are in Fore Street and Crown Pools.

Riverhills is a health club and boutique spa that has facials, massage therapies, body wraps, body exfoliations, wellness therapies, holistic treatments, hair removal, manicures and pedicures and swimming pools and spas.

The Muthu Belstead Brook Hotel has spa days, pamper packages and memberships for its swimming pool, children’s splash pool, treatments and gyms.