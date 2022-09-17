News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
What will the weather be like on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM September 17, 2022
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown

The weather is expected to stay dry on Monday as people attend services for the Queen's funeral in Suffolk - Credit: PA

As many come together to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II some may be keeping an eye on the weather forecast for the bank holiday. 

It is expected to feel quite pleasant for most of Suffolk on the day of Her Majesty's funeral, but there may still be some brisk around in coastal areas. 

A spokesman for the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest said: "It should stay dry throughout Monday.

"Ipswich has a better chance of staying dry with some sunny periods."

A big screen showing the state funeral will be in place at the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre on Monday, with many expected to attend.

King Charles III announced that his mother's funeral would be a national bank holiday during his Proclamation last week. 

A number of memorial services have been held across the county for the Queen including in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. 

Suffolk

