News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

What have you most enjoyed about Welcome Back Ipswich?

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 10:46 AM March 13, 2022
Welcome Back Ipswich has had the town once more bustling with activity

Welcome Back Ipswich has had the town once more bustling with activity, like this incredible performance by Ipswich School of Dance - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Welcome Back Ipswich weekend began in earnest on Friday, and the town has once more been buzzing with activity. 

In a bid to draw shoppers back after two years of isolation, numerous events have been taking place all over town. 

The Cornhill in particular has been busy, with the hotly anticipated Art Trail Reunion organised by St Elizabeth Hospice on display at the Town Hall, and a stunning light projection show and incredible performances by Ipswich School of Dance taking place outside. 

On Saturday, Cllr Elizabeth Hughes, maor of Ipswich, said: “It has been fantastic to see people out and about in Ipswich again.

"People have been stopping me all morning to say hello and to ask me questions, and because of Covid, it has been a while since that’s happened.” 

Tell us – what have you most enjoyed about the Welcome Back Ipswich this weekend? 

Share your photos by emailing abygail.fossett@archant.co.uk or through our Facebook page.

Cornhill
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich Crown Court

Felixstowe couple who made thousands dealing drugs will only pay back £281

Jane Hunt

person
Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court

Man left wife an 'emotional wreck' after controlling behaviour, court hears

Jane Hunt

person
Fatjon Vaja (left) and Mariglen Rranci were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich cocaine 'delivery drivers' jailed for more than four years

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
File photo showing coins and notes

How to claim the £150 council tax rebate

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon