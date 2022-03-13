What have you most enjoyed about Welcome Back Ipswich?

Welcome Back Ipswich has had the town once more bustling with activity, like this incredible performance by Ipswich School of Dance - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Welcome Back Ipswich weekend began in earnest on Friday, and the town has once more been buzzing with activity.

In a bid to draw shoppers back after two years of isolation, numerous events have been taking place all over town.

The Cornhill in particular has been busy, with the hotly anticipated Art Trail Reunion organised by St Elizabeth Hospice on display at the Town Hall, and a stunning light projection show and incredible performances by Ipswich School of Dance taking place outside.

On Saturday, Cllr Elizabeth Hughes, maor of Ipswich, said: “It has been fantastic to see people out and about in Ipswich again.

"People have been stopping me all morning to say hello and to ask me questions, and because of Covid, it has been a while since that’s happened.”

Tell us – what have you most enjoyed about the Welcome Back Ipswich this weekend?

