Military helicopter recovered after emergency landing in field

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:46 PM August 3, 2021   
The Wildcat helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in a Nacton field has been recovered

The Wildcat helicopter that had to make an emergency landing in a Nacton field has been recovered - Credit: John Norris

An army helicopter which was forced to make an emergency landing in a Suffolk field after developing a fault has been recovered. 

The Wildcat helicopter was spotted landing in an agricultural field near Nacton by local residents

The helicopter was spotted on the back on a lorry as it makes its way back to its home base 

The helicopter was spotted on the back on a lorry as it makes its way back to its home base - Credit: John Norris

The helicopter, which had been based at RAF Wattisham to take part in training exercises, was flying back to its home base when it developed the fault. 

The 3.3 tonne helicopter was recovered and lifted via a crane onto the back of a lorry to be taken back to its base. 

It is still not understood what caused the helicopter to suffer the fault

It is still not understood what caused the helicopter to suffer the fault - Credit: John Norris

Emergency services were called to the incident around 11.50am on Friday, July 30, following reports of the helicopter landing in a field near Nacton. 

It is understood that the emergency landing was a precautionary measure and it is not yet clear what was wrong with the aircraft. 

The helicopter was based at RAF Wattisham temporarily to take part in training exercises

The helicopter was based at RAF Wattisham temporarily to take part in training exercises - Credit: John Norris

All crew were accounted for and no injuries were reported. 

