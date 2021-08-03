Military helicopter recovered after emergency landing in field

Published: 2:46 PM August 3, 2021

- Credit: John Norris

An army helicopter which was forced to make an emergency landing in a Suffolk field after developing a fault has been recovered.

The Wildcat helicopter was spotted landing in an agricultural field near Nacton by local residents.

- Credit: John Norris

The helicopter, which had been based at RAF Wattisham to take part in training exercises, was flying back to its home base when it developed the fault.

The 3.3 tonne helicopter was recovered and lifted via a crane onto the back of a lorry to be taken back to its base.

- Credit: John Norris

Emergency services were called to the incident around 11.50am on Friday, July 30, following reports of the helicopter landing in a field near Nacton.

It is understood that the emergency landing was a precautionary measure and it is not yet clear what was wrong with the aircraft.

- Credit: John Norris

All crew were accounted for and no injuries were reported.