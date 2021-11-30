Bishop Martin Seeley with his handcrafted angel. - Credit: Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich

Angels are winging their way to Ipswich - with help from Suffolk's bishop, who has shown his woodworking skills.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, has crafted a wooden angel for the Inspiring Angels project.

He turned the wood himself for the angel, which will join hundreds or even thousands, across Ipswich this December.

The Inspiring Angels event, led by St Thomas’ Church in Bramford Lane, will see the town "angel-bombed" throughout the festive period - while a trail of angel wings on buildings around the town will launch on December 11.

The wooden angel created by Bishop Martin Seeley - Credit: Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich

Bishop Martin said: “It has been a difficult year for many people, and it is wonderful to be able to spread a bit of extra joy this December.

“Every time I see one of the inspiring angels, I can’t help but smile.

“I hope lots of people get involved in the project in all sorts of creative ways - it would be lovely to see angels all over Ipswich this Christmas.”

Bishop Martin said he would like to see the angel trail become an annual tradition in the town, and he wants to see people enjoy the many carol services planned this year.

Inspiring Angels invites the people of Ipswich to create their own angels, large and small, and hang them up all over the town.

The Rev Rachel Revely, the new priest-in-charge at St Thomas' Church in Ipswich, with a mini angel which will feature in "angel bombing" this Christmas - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The idea came from the new priest-in-charge at St Thomas’ Church, the Rev Rachel Revely.

She said: “Angels are a symbol of hope, joy and the good news of Christmas. They appear and say to us not to be afraid.

“I thought this was really fitting after going through nearly two difficult years of the pandemic.

“The idea of the angel-bombing is that they can be made out of anything – we have people making angels out of coat hangers, card, crochet, anything you can think of.

One of Ipswich’s new vicars, the Rev Tom Mumford, is also helping to fill the town with angels as part of St Mary Le Tower’s Christmas Tree festival, Trees @ the Tower, which opens on December 1.

For more information about Inspiring Angels, upcoming carol services and how to get involved, visit the website.