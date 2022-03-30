Extreme abseil down Ipswich Hospital tower to return after five years

Ipswich Hospital Maternity Tower and Laura Dolan, former Breast Cancer patient and Blossom Appeal - Credit: Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity

The extreme abseil down a 135-foot tower at Ipswich Hospital is set to return after a five-year absence.

Organised by Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity, the event offers the opportunity to descend Ipswich Hospital Maternity Tower, one of the tallest buildings in Suffolk.

The event will be raising money for The Blossom Appeal, which is seeking a final £500,000 to help build a new state-of-the-art breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital.

The new centre will bring all elements of breast cancer care under one roof and patients will be able to be imaged, biopsied and visit their clinician at the same time.

Long-term supporter of The Blossom Appeal, Laura Dolan, has previously descended the maternity block.

She said: “When I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer aged 43, the breast cancer team at Ipswich Hospital supported me on every step of my journey, from diagnosis through numerous tests, appointments and treatment.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have had them by my side.

Laura Dolan is descending Ipswich Hospital Maternity Tower again in 2022 in support of The Blossom Appeal which is looking to raise money for a new breast care centre at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity

“Even though my diagnosis and treatment was a number of years ago now, my family and I still feel very strongly about giving something back to the fantastic team and fundraising for The Blossom Appeal.

“When I took on the challenge, I was joined by my mum, Liz, and sisters, Polly and Claire.

"Along with other participants we were exhilarated by the experience, the fun and adrenaline rush.

"It was a wonderful day, we laughed lots and also cried a bit too.

“Together we raised £5,000 for The Blossom Appeal which we are all still really proud of today.

"There will be a team of us signing up for the abseil, so fingers crossed we can raise another large amount in 2022.”

Nurse specialist Sue Yates added: “This new centre will give patients the environment they need and deserve for their care. A gold standard environment for gold standard care.”

The abseil is open to anyone over the age of 16 and will take place on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Registration for the event, which costs £40 to enter, can be found on the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity website.