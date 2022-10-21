Extra Ricky Gervais date added for Ipswich show after high demand

An extra Ricky Gervais show has been added at Ipswich Regent Theatre after high demand - Credit: PA WIRE

An extra Suffolk date has been added to Ricky Gervais' comedy tour after high demand.

The comedian's Armageddon show will now be making two stops at Ipswich Regent Theatre in November 2022.

Armageddon is set to become the latest Netflix comedy special from Gervais, after the popularity of Humanity and SuperNature.

The comedian has also seen success with the streaming giant with his hit show After Life, with the third series airing earlier this year.

Armageddon will be taking place at the Regent Theatre on Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 16.

As of 11.30am on Friday, October 21, only single tickets are remaining.