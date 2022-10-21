News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Extra Ricky Gervais date added for Ipswich show after high demand

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:35 AM October 21, 2022
Comedian Ricky Gervais has appealed for people to donate funds

An extra Ricky Gervais show has been added at Ipswich Regent Theatre after high demand - Credit: PA WIRE

An extra Suffolk date has been added to Ricky Gervais' comedy tour after high demand.

The comedian's Armageddon show will now be making two stops at Ipswich Regent Theatre in November 2022.

Armageddon is set to become the latest Netflix comedy special from Gervais, after the popularity of Humanity and SuperNature.

The comedian has also seen success with the streaming giant with his hit show After Life, with the third series airing earlier this year.

Armageddon will be taking place at the Regent Theatre on Tuesday, November 15 and Wednesday, November 16.

As of 11.30am on Friday, October 21, only single tickets are remaining.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Daniel Peek

Family's tribute to star dad, 41, who will be 'missed forever'

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Chelmondiston C of E Primary School - Cygnet Class

Gallery

First Class: The new faces at Ipswich schools in 2022

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A warrant was carried out at a premises in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

£5,000 cash seized during police drugs raid in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The new Lidl could be open in time for Christmas next year.

Planning and Development

Ipswich's third Lidl store set for go ahead

Abygail Fossett

person