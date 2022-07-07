News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Peter Andre bringing 'unforgettable' show to Felixstowe theatre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:58 PM July 7, 2022
Peter Andre is bringing his show to the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe

Peter Andre is bringing his show to the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe - Credit: PA

Popstar Peter Andre is bringing an "unforgettable" tell-all show to a theatre in Felixstowe at the end of the year.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker has announced plans for a one-night-only show at the Spa Pavilion in Undercliff Road West on Wednesday, December 7.

An Evening with Peter Andre will feature the singer reveal all about his music career, as well as his appearances on TV shows, in films and on stage.

The Spa Pavilion said on its website: "With an incredible social following of over eight million, the happily married father-of-four is busier than ever and an evening with Peter is an unforgettable experience."

Mark Beadsworth with Peter Andre, who have become friends in recent years.

Ipswich business owner Mark Beadsworth with Peter Andre - Credit: Mark Beadsworth

Andre is no stranger to Suffolk – he has previously been seen on Ipswich Waterfront near his brother's barbershop in Fore Street.

The 49-year-old recently thanked an Ipswich business owner who worked on his son's Audi.

Tickets to An Evening with Peter Andre start at £48, with limited meet and greet packages available for £100.

