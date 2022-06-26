Popular Ipswich motorcycle show to return for 30th year

The Copdock Motorcycle Show is returning for its 30th year in September - Credit: Su Anderson

A popular event which shows off a number of classic cars and motorbikes is set to return for its 30th year.

The Copdock Motorcycle Show which is held at Trinity Park is set to take place on Sunday, September 4.

The success of the show, which was first set up in 1992, has enabled it to donate more than £500,000 to charities and good causes over the years, such as Suffolk Family Carers, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ipswich Hospital and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

The 29th Copdock Motorcycle Show – which is one of largest of its kind in the country – returned to Trinity Park last September following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the show last year attractions included the Two Brothers Stunt Team, The Imp’s Children’s Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death – where riders perform stunts 18ft off the ground on a vertical circular wall.

Show manager David Baldry said last year's show was "probably the most successful we've ever had".

Camping is also available at the festival.

Gates open at 9am on Sunday for those coming for the day but those who are camping are asked to arrive between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday, September 3.