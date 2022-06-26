News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do > Days out

Popular Ipswich motorcycle show to return for 30th year

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM June 26, 2022
Julian King and Ian Lea talk about custom bikes at the Copdock Motorcycle Show.

The Copdock Motorcycle Show is returning for its 30th year in September - Credit: Su Anderson

A popular event which shows off a number of classic cars and motorbikes is set to return for its 30th year. 

The Copdock Motorcycle Show which is held at Trinity Park is set to take place on Sunday, September 4. 

The annual Copdock Motorcycle Show held in the sunshine at Trinity Park on Sunday. The crown watch a

Hundreds of people attend the show each year - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts parked their bike at Trinity Park on Sunday, 06 October at the 22

The event is heled at Trinity Park - Credit: Archant

The success of the show, which was first set up in 1992, has enabled it to donate more than £500,000 to charities and good causes over the years, such as Suffolk Family Carers, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Ipswich Hospital and East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

The 29th Copdock Motorcycle Show – which is one of largest of its kind in the country – returned to Trinity Park last September following a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

At the show last year attractions included the Two Brothers Stunt Team, The Imp’s Children’s Motorcycle Display Team and Ken Fox's Wall of Death – where riders perform stunts 18ft off the ground on a vertical circular wall.

Jenny Westwood checks out a Ducati motorcycle at the 22nd Annual Copdock Motorbike Show at Trinity P

Jenny Westwood checks out a Ducati motorcycle at the 22nd Annual Copdock Motorbike Show at Trinity Park - Credit: Archant

Show manager David Baldry said last year's show was "probably the most successful we've ever had". 

Camping is also available at the festival. 

Gates open at 9am on Sunday for those coming for the day but those who are camping are asked to arrive between 12pm and 6pm on Saturday, September 3. 

Days Out Guide
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ipswich's Gippeswyk Road has been blocked off due to the incident

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man found dead as police and fire service called to Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
An emergency road closure has been put in place in Woodbridge Road East

Suffolk Live News

Emergency road closure near Ipswich Hospital due to 'defect' in carriageway

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The Ipswich-Lowestoft line remains closed today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Train services in Suffolk cancelled after horses escape onto tracks

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Owner of the Blue Naan at Felixstowe, Johnny Hussain, with one of his non-alcaholic cocktails

'Quietly confident' - Felixstowe Indian restaurant goes alcohol-free

Abygail Fossett

person