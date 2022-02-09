News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Test Match Special live coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:55 PM February 9, 2022
Test match Special commentator Jonathan Agnew during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London. Picture

Jonathan Agnew, Phil Tufnell and a special guest will be in Ipswich as part of the Test Match Special live tour - Credit: PA

Listeners of Test Match Special are in for a treat as the live tour is coming to Ipswich. 

Host Jonathan Agnew and cricketing legend Phil Tufnell will be at the Regent Theatre on Monday, April 18. 

During the night, audience members will see never-before-seen footage of iconic commentary moments, hear how the BBC team kept calm while on-air for the World Cup Final between England and New Zealand, and find out what life is really like watching England from the best seat in the house. 

Special guests will also be announced for each location of the tour. It is not yet known who will be the special guests when the two arrive in Ipswich. 

Two other cricketing greats - Sir Ian Botham and Graham Gooch - will also be in Ipswich this year as part of the An Evening With Ian 'Beefy' Botham

Tickets for the Test Match Special tour start at £33 and can be purchased online

