7 of the best restaurants in Ipswich as picked by readers
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Ipswich is home to a wide range of fantastic restaurants to suit almost any taste - but which eateries do our readers think are the best?
We posed that very question to readers of the Ipswich Star, and here's seven of the town's restaurants they believe deserve recognition.
The Grill at Twenty5, St Nicholas Street
The Grill at Twenty5, in St Nicholas Street, is run by mother-and-son duo Tina and James Leamon.
Readers praised the restaurant's managers for the work they do to support the less well-off in the community.
Kirsty-Sara Tierney Jones said: "If that's not enough of a reason, then their pan-seared salmon should be."
The Forge, Duke Street
A number of readers nominated The Forge smokehouse, which is a short walk from the Waterfront.
It's a go-to place for grilled meats and burgers, while also offering a takeaway service.
Gemma Inglis said: "We went the other night and it was amazing. Highly recommend their burgers, pizza, dirty fries and the patatas bravas starter."
Takayama, Fore Street
Japanese and Korean restaurant Takayama has built a reputation in Ipswich for offering some of the finest Asian cuisine in Suffolk.
The Fore Street eatery opened in 2017 and is a great place to try something new.
Lisa Hauwert said: "The food is unlike anywhere else in the town and the quality is always incredible."
Waterfront Bar Bistro, Reqatta Quay
The marina is a hotspot for fine dining experiences and Waterfront Bar Bistro is no exception, according to our readers.
It even offers a Waterfront burger in honour of its prime location.
Wendy Sturmey said: "It has friendly staff, brilliant chefs and great atmosphere."
The Moloko, Lion Street
The Moloko may have only opened up this year but is already proving a massive hit with the people of Ipswich.
The relaxed, small-plate restaurant offers a wide range of meat, fish and vegetarian tapas, as well as sharing plates and paella.
Donna Hawkes said: "Amazing food and service. The cocktails and music are brilliant too."
Ocean Fish Platter, Upper Brook Street
Opposite the Sainsbury's supermarket near the town centre is Ocean Fish Platter, which is ranked as the number 1 restaurant in Ipswich on Tripadvisor.
The restaurant only uses fresh fish in its meals and offers a range of other dishes if seafood isn't your thing.
Jade LR said: "Fresh, different and always spot on service. Couldn't recommend it more."
Mariners, Neptune Quay
Another Waterfront destination, Mariners is unique for its setting in a renovated 1899 boat permanently docked in the marina.
The restaurant has both a set and a la carte menu and an extensive wine list.
Steven Lecomber said: "Fantastic fresh cuisine and such nice staff and a reasonable prices and views of the harbour. Perfect for a romantic date.
