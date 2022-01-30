Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Suffolk has a rich history of food and drink, and there are plenty of quirky places to grab a bite to eat in the county.
Here's five of the more unusual places for a pit stop in Suffolk.
Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham
Tuddenham Mill dates back to the 11th century and its mill, which is visible in the restaurant, is one of its key features.
The west Suffolk hotel and restaurant certainly has credentials — it was named one of the quirkiest places to stay in the UK the Good Hotel Guide in 2020.
Beach Street, Felixstowe
One of Felixstowe's latest attractions is Beach Street — a selection of repurposed shipping containers that now house independent retailers.
Pizzas, burgers, and even waffles are available at the site next to Manning’s Amusements in Sea Road.
The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms, Ipswich
Adam Gray and Clive Driver opened the Blitz coffee shop in St Peter's Street in December 2020 with the intention of taking visitors back in time.
The tearoom is adorned with 1940s memorabilia such as pictures of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
The Mariners, Ipswich
The Mariners is unique for its setting in a renovated 1899 boat permanently docked on Ipswich Waterfront.
It is managed by Julien Jourdain, who also runs the Bistro on the Quay restaurant on the marina.
The Angel, Bury St Edmunds
The Wingspan lounge under the Angel hotel in Bury St Edmunds is one of Suffolk's most exclusive cocktail bars.
Tickets to small eats and cocktails supper club events typically sell out shortly after going up for sale.