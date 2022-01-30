Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk has a rich history of food and drink, and there are plenty of quirky places to grab a bite to eat in the county.

Here's five of the more unusual places for a pit stop in Suffolk.

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham

Chef patron Lee Bye inside the Tuddenham Mill hotel in west Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tuddenham Mill dates back to the 11th century and its mill, which is visible in the restaurant, is one of its key features.

The west Suffolk hotel and restaurant certainly has credentials — it was named one of the quirkiest places to stay in the UK the Good Hotel Guide in 2020.

Beach Street, Felixstowe

People enjoying the new Beach Street complex, which opened in Felixstowe in the summer of 2021 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of Felixstowe's latest attractions is Beach Street — a selection of repurposed shipping containers that now house independent retailers.

Pizzas, burgers, and even waffles are available at the site next to Manning’s Amusements in Sea Road.

The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms, Ipswich

The front room in the Blitz tearoom is adorned with bunting, posters, and photos of real wartime soldiers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adam Gray and Clive Driver opened the Blitz coffee shop in St Peter's Street in December 2020 with the intention of taking visitors back in time.

The tearoom is adorned with 1940s memorabilia such as pictures of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

The Mariners, Ipswich

Inside the Mariners restaurant on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

The Mariners is unique for its setting in a renovated 1899 boat permanently docked on Ipswich Waterfront.

It is managed by Julien Jourdain, who also runs the Bistro on the Quay restaurant on the marina.

The Angel, Bury St Edmunds

The Wingspan bar under the Angel hotel in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: The Angel

The Wingspan lounge under the Angel hotel in Bury St Edmunds is one of Suffolk's most exclusive cocktail bars.

Tickets to small eats and cocktails supper club events typically sell out shortly after going up for sale.